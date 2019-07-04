COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JULY 8, 9, 11

ASEP coaching class will be held on July 8, 9 & 11 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.

Boone County Courthouse records

Roger Fulton Bias to Jeffrey A. Bias, John N. Bias, Lisa M. Bias, Britton and Teresa D. Tudor, lot, West Madison

Robert Taylor Moore to John or Carol Eversole, lots, Crook District

Medicap becomes Danville Pharmacy

Medicap becomes Danville Pharmacy

Timothy Riggs has worked as a pharmacist in Boone County for 38 years, and since 1997, his Medicap Pharmacy on Smoot Avenue has provided important care to locals. Now, 22 years later, Riggs says he is ready to relax.

Youth Firefighting camp

Youth Firefighting camp

Organized by Droop Howell and Chris West, a youth firefighting camp was held at the Van Volunteer Fire Department and organizers plan to continue the camp activities this summer. Pictured in the bottom row, from left, are Ryder Estep, Cayden Davis, Jacob Hughes and Maddie Howell. Standing in the back row, from left, are Chris West, Jadon Estep, Ethan Howell, Slade Adams, Jaylynn Smith and Christopher West.

Boone Northern Little League wins title

Boone Northern Little League wins title

Coal Valley News

St. ALBANS - After years of coming so close, the Boone Northern 9-11 year old baseball team defeated St. Albans All-Stars soundly in a double elimination tournament 16-1 and 26-0 to win the 9-11 year old West Virginia District 3 banner at Kirk field located in St. Albans.

Lady Hawks' Soccer-Rama wraps up

Lady Hawks' Soccer-Rama wraps up

MADISON - Seven schools joined the Scott High Lady Skyhawks soccer team at the school's first Soccer-Rama event as part of their three-week-long summer conditioning.

After back fracture, Clendenin perseveres

After back fracture, Clendenin perseveres

SETH - After a back injury caused her to miss her entire junior season of softball, Sherman High's Haylee Clendenin returned to the field of play to help lead the Sherman High softball team to the Class A Championship in 2019.

Opinion

Editorial: Plant developers in Mason County bear burden of proof

Cautious optimism. Those two words best describe how people in Mason County and elsewhere should approach last week's announcement that Domestic Synthetic Fuels plans to build a coal-to-liquid fuels plant along the Ohio River north of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

John Patrick Grace: Abortion a hot issue moving toward 2020 elections

Abortion is currently a sizzling-hot topic on our political landscape - and I expect it will continue to be straight through the 2020 elections. The question is often framed: Should the U.S. Supreme Court uphold or overturn Roe v. Wade, an established precedent that says a woman's right to privacy includes her right to have an abortion?

