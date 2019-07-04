JULY 8, 9, 11
ASEP coaching class will be held on July 8, 9 & 11 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
Roger Fulton Bias to Jeffrey A. Bias, John N. Bias, Lisa M. Bias, Britton and Teresa D. Tudor, lot, West Madison
Robert Taylor Moore to John or Carol Eversole, lots, Crook District
Timothy Riggs has worked as a pharmacist in Boone County for 38 years, and since 1997, his Medicap Pharmacy on Smoot Avenue has provided important care to locals. Now, 22 years later, Riggs says he is ready to relax.
Organized by Droop Howell and Chris West, a youth firefighting camp was held at the Van Volunteer Fire Department and organizers plan to continue the camp activities this summer. Pictured in the bottom row, from left, are Ryder Estep, Cayden Davis, Jacob Hughes and Maddie Howell. Standing in the back row, from left, are Chris West, Jadon Estep, Ethan Howell, Slade Adams, Jaylynn Smith and Christopher West.
The 32nd annual Boone County West Virginia University Alumni & Friends Pig Roast took place at Madison City Park on Saturday.
After successful 2016 and 2017 post-season runs, the Cardinal Conference had a letdown last season during the playoffs.
Coal Valley News
St. ALBANS - After years of coming so close, the Boone Northern 9-11 year old baseball team defeated St. Albans All-Stars soundly in a double elimination tournament 16-1 and 26-0 to win the 9-11 year old West Virginia District 3 banner at Kirk field located in St. Albans.
MADISON - Seven schools joined the Scott High Lady Skyhawks soccer team at the school's first Soccer-Rama event as part of their three-week-long summer conditioning.
SETH - After a back injury caused her to miss her entire junior season of softball, Sherman High's Haylee Clendenin returned to the field of play to help lead the Sherman High softball team to the Class A Championship in 2019.
BUFFALO - Three rain delays spelled the doom of a scheduled third game at the North-South Softball Classic at Buffalo High School on Thursday.
Cautious optimism. Those two words best describe how people in Mason County and elsewhere should approach last week's announcement that Domestic Synthetic Fuels plans to build a coal-to-liquid fuels plant along the Ohio River north of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
To paraphrase a friend's message on Facebook:
"Summertime and the menu is sublime."
I had a vivid dream a few nights ago. Susie and I were in Florida slurping super sweet, overripe oranges as the juice dripped from our chins.
Abortion is currently a sizzling-hot topic on our political landscape - and I expect it will continue to be straight through the 2020 elections. The question is often framed: Should the U.S. Supreme Court uphold or overturn Roe v. Wade, an established precedent that says a woman's right to privacy includes her right to have an abortion?